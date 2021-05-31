Summer Place Theater has been Naperville’s Community Theatre since 1966. You typically see their productions in the auditorium at Naperville Central High School – when the kids move out for summer, they move-in – but due to Covid restrictions, they’re moving outdoors this year. What’s not to love about sitting outdoors on a summer evening being entertained? Especially when it’s safer to be socially distanced when outdoors. And to match the unique circumstances, each month they’ll bring you a unique, original program. The opening show in June is a singing celebration of the season called “Summer Lovin'” – featuring tons of showtunes about summer. Then Summer Place Theater is holding Christmas in July – as many of us didn’t get much of a holiday feeling last December. They follow that performance with a 1940’s old-time radio show adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Finally, in August, an original musical based on the true-life story of longtime Summer Place board member Ted Waltmire as he recovers from a stroke, written by Ted himself! All 3 shows will be performed safely outdoors. For ticket and information about the performance please visit their website.

Spotlight Guest

Don Gingold, President

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.