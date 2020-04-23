What is the impact of COVID-19 on Naperville Nonprofits?

On this special edition of Spotlight, host Jane Wernette is joined by five leaders of local nonprofit organizations to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting the nonprofit sector right here in Naperville. The panel represents a wide range of service areas including housing, food, employment, youth services, and mental health counseling. Representing those areas are:

Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, this has significantly impacted the way local nonprofits deliver their mission. In this one hour conversation, we discuss:

How each organization has modified their operations to adhere to social distancing and other health measures to prevent spreading the virus.

What that means in terms of delivering services to each organization’s clients.

How those adjustments have impacted staff and volunteers.

How is fundraising being impacted by COVID-19?

The panel talks about how the community has responded to the pandemic and the additional financial pressures it is placing on nonprofit agencies. As each nonprofit has pivoted quickly to deliver their services to their clients in new ways, the financial resources needed have also increased. While large-scale fundraising events have been a backbone of many Naperville nonprofit funding models, in a time of quarantine, these events are not an option. So, many agencies are embracing digital and getting creative.

What’s the path forward for Naperville nonprofits?

As the conversation wraps, we look to the future and discuss what will be different for nonprofit agencies once the pandemic subsides. Panelists share their thoughts on the positive lessons learned during the quarantine that will help all of us in the nonprofit sector shape a better future.

NCTV17 would like to thank Judie, Mike, Kim, Scott and Carol for joining us on this special edition of Spotlight. Collaboration among nonprofits has never been more important than it is right now. As Carol said, we need to focus on the “Power of WE.”

A special thanks also goes out to our sponsor, Busey Bank, for their continued support of this show and the important work of the nonprofit sector in Naperville.