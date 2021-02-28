Over the last year, the family home has reached new significance. The pandemic underscored its importance as a safe haven for our loved ones. It’s our fort. Yet, the home became much more. It’s an office, a school, a theater, a gym, and a restaurant. It’s had to be both a place of calm to care for our sick and one of energy to rescue each other from isolation.

In this environment, the essential nature of Sharing Connections’ vision cannot be overstated: Tonight, everyone eats at a table and everyone sleeps in a bed. For those of our neighbors that are faced with the harsh reality of an empty home—without a table for family dinner, a bed to sleep, or a crib for the most vulnerable, Sharing Connections furnishes hope.

Sharing Connections was born in 1986 when founder and Lisle resident, Leanne McGrath, provided a young, struggling mother a crib. Today, her vision has grown into a local award-winning organization, powered by a small staff of six and more than 60 weekly volunteers (over 300 annually donating over 11,000 hours). Sharing Connections has impacted the lives of more than 133,500 people in Northern Illinois over the last 35 years who were overcoming challenges like:

Domestic violence

Crisis Pregnancy

Veterans that are struggling

Previously homeless

People with disabilities

Unemployed and working poor

Victims of fire and natural disasters (including COVID-19)

As one client said, “It is not just about the items, it is about feelings, we all feel safe now.” Like most nonprofits, the work doesn’t end at fundraising. Sharing Connections relies on donations of furniture, household items, bedding, dishes/glasses, flatware, and more to continue to serve. They accept donations through drop-offs at their warehouse located at 5111 Chase Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Monday – Friday 9 am to 3 pm and Saturdays 9 am -Noon. Large furniture can also be picked up by our volunteers by scheduling through our website or calling 630-971-0565.

Sharing Connections always needs volunteers to help fuel their success…

Sorting donations & working with families

Lifting and preparing the furniture

Picking up large furniture in the community with our truck crew

Helping with or attending events

Hosting fundraisers, volunteer days, and donation drives

Spotlight Guest