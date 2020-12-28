SCORE is a National Organization that is the largest network of business advice volunteers with over 10,000 individuals across 300 chapters in the United States. This organization is funded by the Small Business Bureau and open to anyone interested in giving their business expertise to currently owned small businesses or start-ups.

The SCORE Fox Valley serves DuPage, Will, Kendall, Boone, Kane, DeKalb, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties with over 100 volunteers. Through personal mentoring (FREE), roundtables, and workshops, our local chapter has provided continuing support in all business disciplines to those in need.

Despite the current COVID Pandemic, our local chapter has been conducting virtual mentoring sessions as well as other means of virtual education to support small business orders in their pursuit of success. The SCORE Fox Valley cadre of mentors encompass decades of experience in every aspect of business discipline and freely give their time to anyone who asks for their help. This relationship can be for several weeks, months, or years depending on the needs of our clients. This advice is provided ‘FREE’ and in total confidence as well as within the ethical guidelines signed by each SCORE Member that prohibits us from sharing any propriety information or taking advantage of this knowledge for self-gain. Our members are dedicated to the success of their clients.

Spotlight Guest

John Panarese, Area Director

