The Rotary Club of Naperville After Dark was chartered in 2017 and celebrates 4 years of community service this year. They meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month from 6:00-7:30 pm at Colonial Café in Naperville, Illinois. Their meetings are filled with fellowship, fun, and meaningful programming focused on learning more about the organizations they serve here in and around Naperville. Rotary After Dark is 21 members strong and is proud to be part of Rotary International which collectively has over 1.2 million members and over 35,000 clubs. Rotary International’s stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. Rotary Club of Naperville After Dark has the vision to serve community residents and connect them to resources that will nurture their well-being. They are a club of action, turning their passion into projects, promoting early education, health and wellness, the environment, and international initiatives.

To learn more about the club or to join RAD, please visit their website.

Spotlight Guest

Kristy Sullivan, President

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.