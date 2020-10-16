Riverwalk Commission

Considered the “crown jewel” of Naperville, the Riverwalk is a place of beauty and tranquility along the West Branch of the DuPage River. It features 1.75 miles of brick paths, fountains, bridges, meeting and event places, outdoor sculpture and artwork, recreational facilities, and celebratory memorials. The Riverwalk is a preferred destination and an ideal place to stroll, unwind and reflect. Come relax and enjoy the scene. The Riverwalk has something for everyone. Best of all, it’s a place to be enjoyed for generations to come.

