December 31, 2021

Ride Assist Naperville

Ride Assist Naperville (RAN) is a nonprofit with the mission of providing affordable and dependable transportation to medical appointments for Naperville seniors and their caregivers. RAN started back in 2017 as a result of the work of dedicated members of the Naperville Senior Task Force. Since their first ride was given in 2017, and since then, they have helped over 530 Naperville senior citizens get rides to their medical appointments.

How does the Ride Assist Naperville service work?

A carefully screened and trained Ride Assist volunteer driver will pick up the senior (minimum age 60) at home, drive them to their medical appointment, wait with them, and drive them back home again. All of their insured drivers are volunteers who use their own vehicles to provide rides. Rides are available by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, and must be made a minimum of 7 business days before each appointment.

Ride Assist Naperville asks for a $12 donation for each round-trip ride, with no extra cost for an extra passenger. No money is given to the driver and no tipping is allowed – an invoice will be sent the following month. If a senior is financially challenged, they are asked to pay what they can afford. They cover the greater Naperville area and include major hospitals.

Ashley Abraham, Executive Director

Tim Ford, Board Member

