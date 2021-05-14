People’s Resource Center (PRC) has a mission to respond to basic human needs, promote dignity and justice, and create a future of hope and opportunity for the residents of DuPage County, Illinois.

In 1975, a group of families recognized a need to alleviate hunger for their neighbors struggling to make ends meet. They rented a house in Wheaton, IL and asked friends to bring bags of groceries. That first year, they shared groceries with 125 families; in 2019 they served 25,000. With a team of over 2,600 volunteers supported by 49 staff members, PRC offers free emergency needs assistance and educational programming.

Since the pandemic broke, they have supported nearly 44,000 with in-person emergency services and online programming. They adapted their food pantry for safety during the pandemic. Food is currently provided outdoors to neighbors in need. They distributed over 50,000 grocery carts of food and necessities with their modified services approach and provided food and social services assistance to over 4,900 households.

Their Empowerment team has adapted programs to be provided online. PRC’s classes and workshops engage neighbors with help in job searches and career planning, training on new computer skills, advancing skills in literacy and education, and building community through online art classes. Their online programs have reached over 2,000 neighbors with programming during the pandemic.

PRC programs support and engage individuals each year out of two facilities in Wheaton and Westmont, and in collaboration with more than 30 community partners across the county. As one of the largest anti-poverty organizations in DuPage County, PRC holds leadership positions in initiatives and coalitions dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit opportunities for people living in poverty. They remain one of the only comprehensive human services agency offering basic needs assistance, educational tools and personalized services to help families.

PRC has received 13 consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator, an accomplishment achieved by only 1 percent of nonprofits nationwide. They have received Bank of America’s “Neighborhood Builder” award and been named an “Agency Partner of the Year” by United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

Spotlight Guest

Jenifer Fabian, Executive Director