Our Children’s Homestead (OCH) is a Foster Care/Adoption Agency located in Naperville. The agency was started in 1995 and the founders set out to build a foster care agency that would provide a family and home environment to Wards of the State of Illinois who were severely troubled and had specialized health care needs.

Today Our Children’s Homestead is contracted with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to provide foster care to some of the most traumatized youth in Illinois. Our goal is to provide our kids with opportunities that will enable them to be connected to a family for life and give them the best chance for a successful future. We surround our kids with services that include: therapy, mentoring, educational support and a stable home so they can address the issues that they face in life.

For over 25 years, we have completed over 200 adoptions and seen many of our kids go on to a brighter future.

For information and requirements about becoming a foster parent, visit the agency’s website.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest