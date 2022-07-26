Normal Moments for Families with Medically Complex/Fragile Kids

Normal Moments provides supportive services for families with critically ill or medically-complex children. Normal Moments was founded in 2007 by Patricia Fragen, just weeks before her 16-year-old daughter Melissa Fragen died of cancer. During Melissa’s battle with cancer, Patrica had many friends and neighbors step up to help with household tasks so that she could have extra time with her daughter. Patricia was grateful for their support and felt it was important to use the knowledge she acquired in the care of her own child to help others facing similar circumstances and pay it forward.

Today their nonprofit provides support for families with medically complex or fragile children by sending service providers and volunteers to help with ordinary tasks that keep parents away from their child(ren)’s side, including house cleaning, lawn maintenance, snow removal, meal prep, pet care, and more. Like many other nonprofits, Covid took a significant toll on their organization’s ability to provide services. They are in the process of rebuilding their volunteer base and finances in order to better serve their clients. Stay tuned for an updated website, new volunteer opportunities, and other ways to support Normal Moments.

Spotlight Guests

Patricia Fragen, Founder/President Katrena Caeti, Program Participant

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.