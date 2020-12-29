National Charity League of Greater Naperville

Posted on December 28, 2020

National Charity LeagueNational Charity League (NCL) is a not-for-profit mother-daughter organization that serves our community and surrounding communities through philanthropy work. We operate under a three pillar guidance of leadership, volunteer (philanthropy), and cultural awareness.

Girls are invited to be a part of this opportunity during their 7th grade year and are able to participate through their 12th grade year. Along with working side-by-side with their mothers, the girls are able to develop leadership skills through the roles they serve within each of their classes including an opportunity to serve on the board of their class.

We have been operating in Naperville as the first chapter in Illinois for seven years, but NCL has been in existence since the 1960’s and serves as the largest mother-daughter volunteer organization in the nation.

National Charity League of Greater Naperville is kicking off its annual membership drive.  We are excited to share our experiences with you and how we are working in the community and providing opportunities in various philanthropic organizations around Naperville and DuPage County.

We are looking for prospective new members, mothers and daughters currently in 6th grade for the upcoming 2021-2022 year. We will be holding a prospective membership meeting via Zoom soon.

Feel free to fill out a membership inquiry form on our website and 2e will reach out to you once we have the form with the Zoom meeting information. If you can not make the meeting, no problem one of our members can reach out to you to explain how National Charity League works and answer any questions that you may have. You may email us at membershipgreaternaperville@nclonline.org we look forward to hearing from you!

Mina Flannery, President

