In this segment, Spotlight host and NCTV17’s Community Development Director, Jane Wernette, sits down with News Producer, Kim Pirc, and Sports Director, Justin Cornwell, to discuss NCTV17’s continued focus on telling Naperville’s stories. Kim and Justin talk about how they came to NCTV17 after working in network news and sports respectively. The also share some insight into the most rewarding and challenging parts of their job.

This special edition of Spotlight focuses on Naperville’s nonprofit television station, NCTV17, and takes you behind-the-scenes so you get an up-close look at how the station staff bring you the great Naperville content you’ve come to trust.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Founded in 1987, Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to telling local stories on-air and online! The station delivers hyper-local news coverage of the people, places, and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents. From a local perspective on national news to what’s being discussed at Naperville’s City Hall, Naperville News 17 keeps residents informed about what’s happening in their community.

The television station covers local elections, puts viewers curbside at parades, and showcases a wide variety of community events, performances, and presentations. NCTV17 also produces a wide variety of talk shows discussing social issues, business, philanthropy, lifestyle topics, and much more. And on Naperville Sports Weekly the sports reporters cover both boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six local area high schools bringing fans the highlights, interviews, and stories not seen anywhere else.

Tune in to Channel 17 on Comcast and WOW!, or Channel 99 on AT&T. You can also view our programming via simulcast and video-on-demand at NCTV17.com. To stay in the know, sign up to receive NCTV17 News Update or subscribe to our YouTube channels or get social with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

