Naperville Woman’s Club is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to promoting community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Founded in 1897, they are one of the longest-standing organizations in Naperville. The club represents six generations of women whose goal was and is to enrich their community, form friendships, and engage in lifelong learning. With a focus on philanthropy, they center their efforts toward art, education, and community service. Through two annual events, the Fine Art and Artisan Fair, and Witches Night Out Naperville, they raise thousands of dollars to donate toward scholarships to North Central College and College of DuPage and various social service providers within the community. They also continue to host the Young Adult Art Contest, recognizing the artistic talent of our community youth. Read more about their philanthropic work and contributions on their philanthropy page.

They are a small club of 65 members, and they have been a part of the community for 113 years! Naperville Woman’s Club has played a part in the development of many Naperville institutions, including Nichols Library, Naper School, and Edward Hospital. In 1925, the Club purchased the historic German Evangelical People’s Church building on Washington Street to use as a meeting and gathering space. In 2011, the Naperville City Council designated the facility as a Local Landmark.

Membership

The Naperville Woman’s Club (NWC) is open to all women and they know how to have fun! Meetings are held at their building on the 1st Wednesday of the month, at 11:30 AM. Special Programs, unless otherwise noted, are held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 11:30 AM. Refreshments are served at all meetings.