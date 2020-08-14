Naperville Woman’s Club is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to promoting community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With a focus on philanthropy, we center our efforts toward art, education, and community service.

Through two annual events of the Fine Art and Artisan Fair and Witches Night Out Naperville, we raise thousands of dollars to donate toward educational scholarships and various social service providers within our community. We continue to host the Young Adult Art Contest, recognizing the art talent of our community youth.

We are a small club of 65 members, and we have been a part of the community for 113 years! Our home is the historic German Evangelical People’s Church on Washington Street.

During COVID-19, we continue to meet virtually via Zoom or outside in-person, when possible. Anyone interested in joining the club and becoming a member, can contact us by Email or call 630.420.9680 for information. We welcome all new members.

