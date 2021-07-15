The Naperville Senior Task Force was started in 2014 by two visionary Naperville women who wanted seniors to receive priority from the City Council and the City. It was started with the blessing of then-Mayor George Praedel. The intent was to enhance the quality of life for Naperville seniors by supporting independent living, maintaining their health and well-being, educating, and contributing to their sense of self-worth and community belonging. Areas that emerged that the Task Force dealt with were health and safety, feedback on senior affordable housing projects, and general education. In the years that have passed, initiatives such as Dementia Friendly Naperville, the Silver CPR program, and RAN (Ride Assist Naperville) have developed from the work of the Task Force.

The Senior Task Force is helping address the unique needs of Naperville’s growing senior population. As of the most recent census figures in 2018, more than 17,000 Naperville residents were over the age of 65, which accounts for almost 12 percent of the City’s population. To ensure seniors’ needs are being met, the task force works in tandem with service providers to promote efficiencies and new partnerships that address local needs. The group proactively reached out to seniors for their thoughts and ideas via interviews, workshops, focus groups, and surveys. Regular reports are issued to the Mayor and City Council on the task force’s findings

Meeting Information

The Senior Task Force meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the Naperville Employee University (NEU) room on the lower level of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Dementia-Friendly Naperville Action Group