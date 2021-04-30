The Naperville Park District, created in 1966, is an independent municipal agency that serves a community of 147,000+ residents. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres overall comprised of 136 parks in addition to several unique facilities, and serves approximately 60,000 participants each year through more than 7,500 recreational classes, teams, events and performances annually. The District’s mission is to “provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community.”

Included within the District’s operations are the Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, the Riverwalk Café, Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses, historic Centennial Beach, the Paddleboat Quarry, the Millennium Carillon bell tower, the beautiful downtown Riverwalk and many baseball, basketball, and tennis courts, sports fields, pickleball courts and two inline skating and skateboarding facilities. In 2020, the District opened the brand-new 95th Street Community Plaza and Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, both of which feature splash pads.

Additionally, the District offers a wide variety of free, seasonal events for all ages including Kite Fly, summer concerts, the 95th Street Farmers Market, A Night at the Movies, Halloween Happening and Santa House.

The Park District’s seasonal Program Guide is a comprehensive reference for residents to learn about programs, events and other offerings each season. It is available in digital form only at www.napervilleparks.org/programguides.

Go to their registration portal to register for Naperville Park District programs for Summer 2021 and beyond!

In addition to visiting their website, follow them on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to learn more about the Naperville Park District and discover all they have to offer!

