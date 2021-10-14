The Naperville Noon Lions Club is part of the rich history of Lions Clubs International which began as the dream of Chicago businessman Melvin Jones in 1917. Jones believed that local business clubs should expand their horizons from purely professional concerns to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. As a result, Lions Clubs International has become the world’s largest service organization with over 1.4 million members and over 46,000 local clubs worldwide.

In 1925, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “Knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness”. The challenge spurred the Lions Clubs to be actively involved in the service to the blind and visually impaired.

Since 1948, the Naperville Noon Lions Club has been helping those in need, especially those with sight and hearing impairments as well as raising awareness of diabetes issues, and sponsored programs for youth and seniors.

The Naperville Noon Lions consists of 40 enthusiastic men and women who provide many volunteer hours in service to the community and over the years have raised millions of dollars to support the Lion’s mission locally. Each year the Club through its Foundation raises over $240,000 from four fundraising events. The largest fund-raising event is the 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, which event has become a family tradition in Naperville.

These funds are used to support the Club’s mission of providing eye examinations, eyeglasses, and hearing examinations at no cost to over 250 children and adults annually in the Naperville area who could not otherwise afford this type of service. In addition, the Lions provides grants and donations to support other initiatives in research and education of the blind and low vision individuals along with supporting many Naperville social service agencies.

Visit Naperville Noon Lions Club for more information about the Club and how to become a member of this dynamic organization.

