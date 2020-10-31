The Naperville Noon Lions Club is part of the rich history of Lions Clubs International which began as the dream of Chicago businessman Melvin Jones in 1917. Jones believed hat local business clubs should expand their horizons from purely professional concerns to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. As a result, Lions Clubs International has become the world’s largest service organization with over 1.4 million members and over 44,000 local clubs worldwide.

In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become “Knights of the Blind” in the crusade against darkness. The challenge spurred the Lions Clubs to be actively involved in service to the blind and visually impaired.

In 1948, the Naperville Noon Lions Club was established and ever since have helped those in need and especially those with sight and hearing impairments, raised awareness of diabetes issues and sponsored programs for youth and seniors.

The Naperville Noon Lion Club consists of 40 enthusiastic men and women who provide many volunteer hours and over the years have raised millions of dollars to support the Lions mission locally. The largest fund-raising event is the 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, which event has become a family tradition in Naperville.

Over the last year, these funds where used to support the Club’s mission of providing eye examinations, eye glasses and hearing examinations to over 300 children and adults in the Naperville area who could not afford this type of service. In addition, the Lions provided grants and donations to support other initiatives in research and education of the blind and low vision individuals. along with supporting many Naperville social service agencies.

For more information about the Naperville Noon Lions Club and how to become a member of this dynamic organization call 630-364-3922 or visit our website.

