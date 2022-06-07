Naperville Municipal Band Offers Free Concerts

The Naperville Municipal Band has been entertaining the people of Naperville and surrounding suburbs for over 160 years. The band has grown from a small group of dedicated musicians, whose vision brought them together in 1859, to its current roster of more than 70 members. The musicians represent diverse backgrounds, ranging from a few having music degrees to many having non-music-related educations and professions. Brought together by a common love of music, members of the municipal band pride themselves on providing quality musical experiences and free concerts to grateful concertgoers, while promoting goodwill around the community.

Unlike most municipal bands, the Naperville Municipal Band rehearses and performs year-round. Throughout the year, the band presents concerts during summer, fall, winter, spring, and occasionally during the holidays. Several concerts feature professional musicians from the area, as well as musicians and conductors from US military bands and universities. The band has also traveled to play at well-established music conventions nearby, and as far away as Texas.

The 2022 Summer Season begins on Thursday, June 9th, with concerts every Thursday night at 7:30 pm in Central Park through August 18. You can find dates for all performances and events on the band’s website. All concerts are free to the public.

The Naperville Municipal Band is extremely grateful to their audience, the City of Naperville, and NCTV for all of their support. The Naperville Municipal Band is not called a “municipal band” simply because it originated and plays in Naperville. Instead, the band belongs to the people and community of the city of Naperville. With the continued and generous support of the City Council, local businesses, residents, schools, and faithful audience members, the bans is truly a homegrown Naperville institution that will continue to share the love of music with audiences for generations to come.

