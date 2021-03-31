Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

Naperville Men’s Glee Club established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and esprit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

During the pandemic, NMGC has remained active and pivoted to create virtual and socially distanced performances that they hope will bring harmony to their audiences’ lives as they continue making music during this challenging time of COVID-19.

The Glee Club’s latest virtual choir recording of “The James Bond Theme” is a teaser to their upcoming summer “Drive-In Dreams Concert.” The concert is slated to take place Sunday, June, 6th 2021 at 3:00 pm in the parking lot at Yellow Box theater which is part of Community Christian Church. The concert will be broadcast via an FM receiver so audience members can enjoy the music from the safety of their vehicles.

NMGC is actively recruiting new members. Admission is through invitation or audition. They will soon resume in-person rehearsals with the remaining option of Zoom participation. Interested singers should attend a rehearsal and schedule an audition with Artistic Director John Rakes.

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club believes “through music we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.”

To enjoy more of the Naperville Men’s Glee Club visit NCTV17.com for past community performances.

