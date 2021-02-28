Since 1952, Naperville Little League has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation. The programs offered are dedicated to helping 1st graders through 8th graders become good and decent citizens. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community.

Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop both skills on and off the field of play. The boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

For the 2021 season, there will be seven different divisions:

● Rookies A Division (RA) – 1st graders. ​This division will introduce our youngest players to Naperville Little League Baseball. Teams formed exclusively of 1st graders will play the entire season using a pitching machine.

● Rookies AA Division (RAA) – 2nd graders. Teams will play the first half of the season using a pitching machine, and the balance of the games with kid pitch.

● Supreme A Division (SA) – 3rd and 4th graders. This division is for players who do not desire to play or were not drafted to a Supreme AA team. They will play with friends, neighbors and classmates in a more recreational or continued developmental setting.

● Supreme AA​ Division (SAA) – 9/10 years old. This division is for players who want to play games at a higher skill level.

● Majors A ​Division (MA) – 5th and 6th graders. This division is for players who do not desire to play or were not drafted to a Majors AA team. Play with friends, neighbors and classmates in a more recreational or continued developmental setting.

● Majors​ AA Division (MAA) – 11/12 years old. This division is for players who want to play games at a higher skill level.

● Junior A Division (JA) – 7th and 8th graders. This division is for players who want to continue to play with friends, neighbors and classmates in a more recreational or continued developmental setting.

