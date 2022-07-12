Naperville Lisle Triad Enhances Seniors Quality of Life

The Naperville Lisle Triad has a mission to enhance the quality of life of all senior citizens in Naperville Township and Lisle Township. Triad empowers senior citizens to become more involved in community programs, including crime prevention programs, educational seminars, and implementing means to make the community a safer place for senior citizens.

Goals of the Naperville Lisle Triad:

Increase awareness of crimes against seniors.

Sponsor programs for senior citizens to help reduce the fear of crimes and educate senior citizens about preventative measures they can take to protect themselves.

Emphasize the criminal aspect of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of senior citizens.

Improve communication and understanding between seniors and law enforcement.

Improve communication and understanding of the different roles of elder abuse agencies and other organizations.

Develop an open and trusting relationship between senior citizens, law enforcement officers and community agencies.

For more information on the Naperville Lisle Triad and all their programs and services, visit their website.