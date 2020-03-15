Naperville Junior Woman’s Club

Posted on March 15, 2020

Since its inception in 1967, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club has provided tens of thousands of hours of volunteer support to hundreds of organizations. From our fundraising efforts, we have donated an estimated one million dollars to local, state and national organizations in need.

Today, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is more committed than ever in improving the quality of life in our community through its members sharing and giving of themselves. For 2020, we have a great line up of fundraisers; come join us:

April 11th: Hoppy Easter to Benefit Safety Town
April 28th: Woman of the Year Awards to Benefit Scholarships for District 203 and 204 Seniors
October 4th: TopGolf Fundraiser to Benefit Family Shelter Service
October 24th: Trick or Treat to Benefit Safety Town

To get details and register, visit www.napervillejuniors.org. In addition to our Fundraisers, we volunteer with several charitable organizations throughout the community, host a monthly book club, and enjoy social gatherings as much as we can.

Our club welcomes women of all ages to join us in helping others, supporting community and forging friendships!

Spotlight Guests

Erin Wikstrom, 2020 President
Ashley Wilhelm, Ways & Means Chair

