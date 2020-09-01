Naperville Jaycees

Posted on September 1, 2020

The Naperville Jaycees are a part of the United States Junior Chamber, a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to personal development through community service. The organization provides Naperville area residents with the opportunity to better themselves and to grow personally and professionally while giving through community service and fund-raising efforts.

Some of those fundraising and volunteer efforts include multiple philanthropy events, the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Amazing Halloween Race, Food Drives, and the always popular, Jaycees’ Last Fling – a family-friendly festival which takes place over Labor Day Weekend in and around Downtown Naperville.

Through their fundraising efforts, the Jaycees are able to donate funds to nonprofit organizations in the community and throughout DuPage County.

Although COVID-19 has changed the way we all operate, The Naperville Jaycees are still hard at work trying to modify existing events and creating new fun and safe events for the community. Please stay tuned to our web page as we cannot wait to see everyone enjoying these events!

The group is always looking for more members, so if you’re interested, the general meetings are usually held on the second Tuesday of every month, at the Naperville VFW Hall, at 908 West Jackson Avenue. Once you’ve attended two meetings, you are entitled to be sworn in as a member.

Beth DeGeeter, President

