Naperville Hurling & Camogie Club is a 501c3 not-for-profit international sports organization whose mission is to spread knowledge of the Irish sports of hurling & camogie, their role in Irish history and culture, and to provide local residents the opportunity to learn, play, and compete in these fast and fun sports. Our goal is to establish Naperville as a nationally recognized hub for competitive teams in these sports and to capture more regional and national titles for our city.

Hurling [men] and Camogie [women] are fast, fun and challenging sports that are relatively unknown in America. The sports are played on a large field. There is a soccer style goal with field goal posts rising from the sides. Scoring is 3 pts. for a shot into the net and 1 pt. for shots above the net and between the posts.

Players learn to use a uniquely shaped stick to hit right and left handed in the air and off the ground, run while balancing the ball on the stick, slap pass the ball to teammates and kick the ball. The best players are exceptionally coordinated and have excellent field awareness. They typically have backgrounds in soccer, lacrosse, baseball, hockey, rugby, handball, field hockey and tennis.

The Naperville Hurling & Camogie Club provides adult leagues as well as youth and educational programs. Most players have little to no direct experience when they join.

The Naperville Hurling & Camogie Club is a member of the United States Gaelic Athletic Association (USGAA) and Chicago Gaelic Games Development. These affiliations give our members and leadership increased training and coaching opportunities.

Spotlight Guest

Cristin Taylor, Public Relations Officer

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.