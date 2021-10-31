The mission of the Naperville Garden Club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to encourage civic interest; to provide scholarships to those students pursuing degrees in the “green” industry as horticulture, landscape design, conservation, environmental law to name a few; to enhance the environment where we live by donating trees, plants, and service to beautify public buildings or other public spaces.

The Naperville Garden Club started in 1927 as a special interest group of the Naperville Woman’s Club; The Naperville Garden Club, Inc. is an active member of their parent organizations: National Garden Clubs, Inc., Central Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Illinois, Inc. The Iris is the Club flower.

The club’s major fund-raising annual event, Cup of Cheer, started over 59 years ago. It includes a house walk, holiday market, and holiday tea, coffee, and cookies. Also included with a ticket is a special cup and saucer selected for this year.

Since 1978, the Club has funded over $325,000 in scholarship awards to local students. These students are pursuing degrees in conservation, environmental sciences, landscaping, and horticulture fields. The Blue Star Marker/garden in Burlington Park was donated by the Club to honor all men and women in the United States Armed Services. Trees are donated each Arbor Day to the Naperville Park District for planting in the park system.

Monthly meetings (Sept. to May) include club business and informational programs such as presentation of new plants/landscaping for the season, floral design instruction, latest on conservation efforts locally, care of birds, bees, butterflies in our gardens, or recycling news.

If you are interested in becoming a member, contact them — they are fun as well as dedicated!

