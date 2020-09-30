The mission of the Naperville Garden Club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to encourage civic interest; to provide scholarships to those students pursuing degrees in the “green” industry as horticulture, landscape design, conservation, environmental law to name a few; to enhance the environment where we live by donating trees, plants, and service to beautify public buildings or other public spaces.

The club’s major fund-raising annual event, Cup of Cheer, started over 58 years ago. It involves a house walk tour of four area homes decorated for the Christmas holidays, a holiday market packed with decorations and design items, and a holiday tea/coffee service with homemade baked cookies by the membership plus a commemorative teacup and saucer.

Since 1978, the club has awarded scholarships to students pursuing degrees related to horticulture, earth science, botany, or conservation. Much of this is made possible through our annual Cup of Cheer™ fundraiser.

All Naperville Garden Club meetings and activities are cancelled through the end of 2020. While waiting for a COVID 19 vacine, the club encourages members to cultivate their gardens, appreciate family and community.

If you are interested in becoming a member, contact us — we’re fun as well as dedicated! The club has lots of plans for 2021!

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest