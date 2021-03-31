The Naperville Education Foundation (NEF) encourages creativity, innovation, and excellence in Naperville 203 students by helping to ensure that every student in the district can take advantage of opportunities to make the most of their education.

Founded in 1992, The Naperville Education Foundation raises and grants funds for initiatives that enhance and enrich the educational experience of Naperville School District 203 students. With the generous support of foundations, businesses, educational professionals, and individual donors, NEF can provide financial resources that increase learning opportunities by supplementing school district budgets.

Whether it’s bringing great teacher or student ideas to life through Annual and Express Grants, removing barriers to learning through the Kid Booster Anonymous Fund and the Kid Booster Crisis Fund, or supporting each school’s unique community with Before & After School Programs and School Appreciation Grants, NEF changes student’s lives. The foundation continues to make a profound difference in the lives of Naperville 203 students by funding these programs and more that fall outside of the district’s tax-supported budget.

Over the last year, NEF has stepped up and pivoted to meet the needs of the Naperville 203 community. In March 2020, NEF created the Kid Booster Crisis Fund, an emergency fund providing immediate access to financial assistance for students and families in need.

The Fund allows for a timely response under circumstances where there are no known systems or structures to address the need. This important fund assists in many areas of curriculum and support services. The crisis fund directly aids the most at-risk students, the families in the District 203 community who are most vulnerable to the overall impact of Covid-19.

The foundation is switching gears again and is now poised to support evolving needs as District 203 students return to in-person learning.

Visit Naperville Education Foundation to learn more about the mission, initiatives, and how you can get involved.

