Naperville Crime Stoppers is a not-for-profit organization that solicits crime tips. Here’s how it works. Tips can be about a crime that has already happened, or one that has yet to occur. The tipster remains anonymous, so there is no fear of retaliation and no need to go to court. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Since its inception in the early 80’s, the organization has helped solve hundreds of crimes and have recovered over 4 million in cash, drugs and other proceeds. To ensure the anonymity of the caller, Naperville Crime Stoppers is unable to provide any details concerning the cases it has helped solve, but many of the crimes have been high profile cases here in Naperville, that would have otherwise gone unsolved if it wasn’t for someone stepping forward and doing the right thing by calling the tip line.

In addition to soliciting tips, Naperville Crime Stoppers also assist with Crime Prevention efforts, as well. They have been active participants in reminding residents to lock their homes and cars. They also have been instrumental in the prevention of burglaries to motor vehicles by educating residents to take their belongings with them, or to keep their valuables out of sight, even if they will only be away from their vehicle for a few minutes.

The group recently added Animal Crime Stoppers to their crime prevention efforts, making Crime Stoppers a way to keep people, property, and now pets safe!

