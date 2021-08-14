The Naperville Chorus is a 125+ member, non-auditioned SATB (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) chorus. The musical selection often focuses on classic choral pieces but often includes elements and even full concerts of Gospel, Jazz, Broadway, and other genres. They are proud to call North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center their performance and rehearsal home. Their roots can be traced back to the 1920’s Oratorio Society, which was a collaboration between students and townspeople.

Today, the Naperville Chorus includes a wide age and ability range of singers. The Chorus is focused on helping inexperienced singers grow their talents by offering support from the more seasoned singers in the group. They welcome members who are serious about improving their musical ability, regardless of the level of their experience. Successful members are committed to excellence in performance, show enthusiasm for learning and improving, and demonstrate dedication to the enjoyment of vocal music.

The Naperville Chorus usually performs twice per year, once in the Fall/Winter and once in the Spring. They have been known to add a concert in late Winter, as well as performing with the Naperville Municipal Band for their annual July 4th event.

In the past, they have performed on tour in countries such as Central Europe, Portugal, Spain, and Ireland, and have enjoyed sharing the stage with other local groups that include, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, Young Naperville Singers, the Apollo Chorus, and others. They are very active in the local community and you may have seen them out at Naper Settlement, the Naperville Irish parade, and the Naperville Brookdale 4th of July parade.

Check out their website to learn more about The Naperville Chorus, their upcoming events, and how you might be able to join the fun group of chorus enthusiasts.

Spotlight Guests

Joy Bozzelli, President and Tenor II Rachel Brooks, Marketing Chair and Soprano I

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.