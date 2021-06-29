The Naperville Astronomical Association (NAA) is an amateur astronomy club of about 200 members in the southwestern suburbs. They share is an interest in exploring the universe beyond our planet and have found that they enjoy their hobby more when sharing it with others. The NAA welcomes anyone interested in astronomy, from the beginner that is full of questions to the seasoned professional.

The Naperville Astronomical Association holds regular monthly meetings, which feature a presentation on some aspect of astronomy. The wide-ranging topics include current astronomical research, observing techniques and projects, history, telescope making, and more. Speakers include members of the N.A.A. and other amateurs, educators, and professional astronomers. These meetings are open to the public and free of charge; attending them is a great way to get introduced to the club, meet some members, and join!

The N.A.A. owns and operates two observatories, located on a large tract of City of Naperville land on the south end of town. The first observatory is dedicated to the late Glen D. Riley, a physics teacher at Naperville Central High School who sponsored the high school group. Originally constructed in 1973, the facility was re-designed with many new features when city plans necessitated moving it to another part of the site in 1990-1991. More recently, the club constructed the DuPage Valley Observatory. More information on the observatory facilities is located on the Astronomy Education Center page. Community, school, and youth groups can request special evenings for private viewing sessions at the facility; see their Contact Us page for scheduling information.

