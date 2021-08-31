Naperville Art League is a non-profit organization of artists and art enthusiasts. The mission of the league and its membership is to provide art instruction and education, to encourage interest in all forms of creative art, to stimulate understanding and appreciation of art in the community, and to participate in related community activities.

This year is Naperville Art League’s 60th year in operation! As part of their long history of supporting art and artists they offer classes, hold monthly member gallery art shows, special events, Public Art Competitions, art auctions, “Art Around Town” programs, and the Nationally recognized Riverwalk Fine Art Festival.

The Art League supports the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery, which provides a place for artists to meet, exhibit their artwork and share their talents with the community. The Gallery is open to the public and offers a place where both artists and the community come to learn, understand and appreciate art. The Gallery features classes for adults and children, workshops, demonstrations, and regular exhibits.

The Naperville Art League offers art items for sale in the Gallery of Gifts, hosts an annual holiday show, and is a member of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce, IndieBound Naperville, and the Alliance of Fine Art.

Spotlight Guests

Sally Sharp, President Debbie Venezia, Riverwalk Fine Art Fair Executive Director

