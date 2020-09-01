For more than 40 years, the Naperville Area Humane Society (NAHS) has been helping homeless animals in Naperville and over 35 surrounding cities. Through our values, we deliver services to our community that reflect our integrity, respect, compassion, and joy for all people and animals. NAHS accepts animals from owners who can no longer care for their pets and from organizations, both local and far, that lack the space or resources necessary to offer the animals a second chance. We will never turn away a sick or injured animal.

NAHS strongly impacts the lives of animals, pet-owners, children, adults, and families through a variety of effective programs:

• Animal Care programs provide shelter, adoption, medical, and support services to over 700 homeless animals each year.

• Our Safe Pets program has provided assistance to families affected by domestic violence and/or homelessness and has helped to keep over 250 animals in their homes.

• Humane Education initiatives reached 11,727 children ages 5 to 15 years in 2019.

• The Paws for Tales program teams work to instill reading confidence in young children, and the Pawsitive Therapy program teams provide emotional support for people in need. Together these programs performed over 2,500 visits to 143 schools and human service organizations (e.g., nursing homes) in our community.

• The NAHS Volunteer Program offers vital support to the organization with over 530 active volunteers working in and out of the shelter.

• Our Project Pawsitive Future program utilizes the training of shelter dogs to promote empathy for incarcerated youth at the Illinois Youth Center-Warrenville.

• The Lucky 7 Fund sponsors the adoption fee for our senior pets, and our Tails for Courage program waives the adoption fee for animals age 6 months and older being adopted by a veteran, active-duty military, or first responder.

