Metropolitan Family Services empowers families to learn, to earn, to heal, to thrive. Part mentor, part motivator, part advocate, since 1857 Metropolitan Family Services has been the engine of change that empowers families to reach their greatest potential and positively impact their communities.

Metropolitan is Illinois’ first comprehensive human services agency and reaches more than 96,000 families and individuals annually through seven community centers in Chicago, Evanston/Skokie, the southwest suburbs and DuPage County.

Metropolitan’s services promote education, economic stability, emotional wellness and empowerment.

What is the mission of Metropolitan Family Services Legal Aid Society?

The Legal Aid Society’s (LAS) mission is to protect and strengthen families by providing equal access to justice for all by focusing on the most vulnerable communities, including those who are impoverished, the elderly, and victims of violence & crimes.

LAS is committed to securing access to equal justice by providing legal representation and assistance on domestic violence, family law, consumer and housing issues, elder abuse and financial exploitation, human trafficking, and victims of crime. LAS presents “Know Your Rights” workshops on all the areas of law they practice and lead several legal clinics. In partnership with Metropolitan Family Services, they offer the most comprehensive services to our clients by providing meaningful opportunities to move up and out of poverty.

In addition, they work with local and state bar associations and local court administrators to advocate for better laws and a system that is more responsive to its clients and to low-income families in general.

Spotlight Guest

Melanie MacBride, Managing Attorney

