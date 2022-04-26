Metropolitan Family Services DuPage Supports Vulnerable Families

Metropolitan Family Services DuPage Center has provided support to vulnerable families who have had nowhere to turn, helping them restore balance in their lives since 1930 with services including counseling, legal aid, domestic abuse, elder care, behavioral and mental health, youth mentoring, and family self-sufficiency. They believe wraparound care targets total wellness.

Their team of licensed practitioners includes social workers, counselors, and psychiatrists. They are trained in evidence-based practices and recovery models to address diverse client needs. Their supportive and caring support maximizes clients’ ability to function independently and empowers clients to better handle life’s challenges.

Programs and Services

Economic Stability Support services for families, including those seeking housing

Education Before and Afterschool Programs for Youth

Children’s Centers & Early Learning Programs Head Start/Early Head Start

Parenting Programs for Families, Pregnant Moms & Dads

Emotional Wellness Adoption Support Services

Counseling and Behavioral Health Services for Children, Adults, Seniors and Families for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren



Empowerment Legal Services Human Trafficking Immigrant Victims of Crime

Domestic Violence Services Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage



Metropolitan DuPage is part of Metropolitan Family Services, which has been empowering Chicago-area families to reach their greatest potential and positively impact their communities since 1857. Visit them online to learn more about their programs and services and upcoming events, including their popular DuPage Gala.