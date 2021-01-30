Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1993. It is a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic organization which has been a beacon of hope to immigrant populations in Chicagoland for over 28 years. Its mission is to provide comprehensive and integrated Social Services to seniors and Immigrant population of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Middle East & East European countries. These services include but are not limited to educate, counsel, assist & empower individuals and families to become productive members in their new home.

Through programming in areas such as Nutrition, Public Benefits Assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance, Adult English Literacy, Senior Counseling, Health Program, Immigration and Citizenship Assistance, Translation and Interpretation, and Transportation it touches the lives of Illinois’ most in need immigrant communities. Every year, MAFS services reach over 10,000 individuals and family members throughout Chicagoland.

Starting from Des Plaines in a one room office in 1992, MAFS currently runs 12 centers expanding its services to Chicago, Niles, Naperville, Carol Stream, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, Orland Park, Elgin, and Roselle. MAFS helps weave through state, federal and local rules and regulations in order to find a solution that matches an individual’s unique problems and circumstances. It is a true example of how collaborative efforts can come together to better serve our community better.

MAFS believes in creating a more inclusive immigrants’ community by making them socially, emotionally, economically and psychologically stronger. Some of MAFS programs include:

Nutrition Program

Public Benefits Program

Immigration Assistance Program

Health Research Program

Memory Café for Alzheimer’s/Dementia

Adult literacy program

Adult day care Services

Homecare Services

Home Health Services

For more information or to enroll in any of these programs, visit MAFS at www.mafsinc.com or www.umasinc.com or call 847-306-7606.

