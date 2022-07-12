Martin Avenue Apartments Offers Affordable Housing

Martin Avenue Apartments (MAA) is owned and operated by the nonprofit Naperville Elderly Homes (NEH). It was founded over 40 years ago when a group of local citizens wanted to create affordable homes for Naperville’s elderly and disabled residents. NEH is still run by an all-volunteer Board of Directors and has helped thousands find residences they are proud to call home.

NEH, Inc. was formed in the early 70s by a coalition of Naperville churches and community leaders concerned about affordable homes for seniors. Martin Avenue Apartments first opened its doors in late 1973 and reached full occupancy almost immediately. Soon there was a wait time that grew to nearly six years to become a resident.

In 2018, NEH began plans to completely renovate all 122 existing apartments and build a new 5-story building with 68 apartments. This was accomplished through a partnership with the Illinois Housing Authority, DuPage Housing Authority, DuPage County Community Development, and the City of Naperville Community Block Grant. The $24 million project was completed in late 2020.

Key Messages

NEH seeks to raise awareness of its model community that serves lower-income seniors and persons with disabilities throughout DuPage County.

MAA currently houses over 200 residents and has a waiting list of 18 months. It is one of the largest senior communities in Naperville and the surrounding areas.

Their three brand pillars are community, independence, and affordability

Their logo presents an organization and community joined together and lead with Heart

Their mission of transforming the lives of residents by providing affordable homes, a sense of security, and fulfilling lifestyles cannot be accomplished without the support of community sponsors and partnerships.

Spotlight Guests

Mary Kerbs, Executive Director, NEH Madhu Uppal, Board of Directors, Chair of Resident Experience Committee

