Lizzy’s Fund was established in 2012 to offer care and comfort to senior dogs (aged 7 and older) through a multi-faceted approach; providing financial support to senior dogs in shelters and rescue groups. The Fund has helped over 350 dogs get healthy and adopted into loving families.

The care the organization provides can be medical, surgical, or alternative care as the goal is to do whatever it takes to help these seasoned canines find the love and care they deserve.

As a not-for-profit organization itself, Lizzy’s Fund works with other not-for-profit organizations by providing financial assistance to senior dogs who through no fault of their own end up in what can be a scary place.

Please help Lizzy’s Fund by making a donation during our 2020 matching fund drive. During the month of November all donations will be 100% matched! While COVID-19 has significantly impacted our fundraising events, the need for funds to support senior dogs has never been more vital. To make a donation, visit the organization’s website.

