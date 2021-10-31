« Back to Spotlight
October 31, 2021

Lizzy’s Fund

Lizzy’s Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization that financially supports senior dogs in shelters and rescues. Established in 2012, Lizzy’s Fund has helped over 400 older dogs get the help that they need to become healthy and whole and then find their forever homes. Types of care include veterinary, dental, grooming, medications, and integrative alternative care. The Fund also has different levels that donors can choose to provide support to including their General Fund, Memorial Fund, or Lizzy Care which is their hospice program.

Lizzy’s Fund History

The fund was named after Lizzy who came to her owners, the Slupik family, at six weeks of age on Valentine’s Day 1993. She was a long-haired Chihuahua who lived a rich, 16+ years in her loving home. Lizzy was a saucy, little four pounds of fun. She was opinionated yet affectionate, demanding yet always willing to please. Her favorite activities included watching baseball on T.V., going for a car ride, pushing her much larger Collie sister around, snoozing on the couch, and eating homemade chicken soup.

She encountered several significant health problems during her lifetime, but her owners went to great lengths to care for her and pay her back for the love and companionship that she afforded them. At age nine, Lizzy sustained some severe orthopedic problems and there was uncertainty whether she would recover. Not only did she recover, but she also lived seven more productive years after receiving her “second chance” at a ripe old age of 9. After Lizzy passed away, her owners wanted to help other people feel the joy that their dear Lizzy brought to their lives.

You Can Help

Lizzy’s Fund believes every dog deserves the right to comfort, care, and love in their senior years.  Please help them fulfill that destiny by making a donation and/or getting involved.  

Bernie Slupik, Executive Director

Pixie, Senior Therapy Dog

 

