Little Friends Empowers Those with Autism & Disabilities

Little Friends is an organization that helps children, adults, and their families deal with autism, emotional challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Founded in Naperville in 1965 as a private day school for children with special needs, the organization has grown to offer a variety of services and programs. These include a therapy clinic to help young children, adolescents, and their families with autism, two private schools serving children from age 3 to 22, Community Day Services and Residential supports for adults with special needs, and Respite Family Services for those needing time to catch up with life’s responsibilities. Little Friends annually serves anywhere from 700-950 people over the past several years.

For children and adolescents, they start with their Center for Autism providing diagnostic evaluations and therapies for children as young as 18 months old and continue with two special education schools that support children from age 3 up to age 22. For adults, they provide both adult day service support and offer residential services. While families service and support is intertwined into everything they do, they also offer Respite Family Services for families who need help and time to get their own lives in order.

Visit them online to learn more about Little Friends, their schools and services, and how you can get involved.