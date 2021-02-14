Little Friends, Inc

Founded in 1965, Little Friends has grown to a multi-faceted human services agency operating three schools, vocational training programs, community-based residential opportunities, and the Little Friends Center for Autism, a valued resource for diagnosis, comprehensive evaluations, therapies, and trainings for parents and professionals.

Little Friends serves individuals of all ages challenged by intellectual/developmental disabilities and autism. With a focus on helping those we serve improve life skills, communication skills, and overall quality of life, our organization offers programs that span nearly the lifetime of an individual.

For children and adolescents, we start with our Center for Autism providing diagnostic evaluations and therapies for children as young as 18 months old and continue with two special education schools that support children from age 3 up to age 22. For adults, we provide both adult day service support and offer residential services through the 39 properties we manage. While families service and support is intertwined into everything we do, we also offer Respite Family Services for families who need help and time to get their own lives in order. All told, we served over 900 individuals in the past year and hope to be able to expand this through the use of our new location and facility in Warrenville located at 27555 Diehl Road.

