Little Friends, Inc. helps children, adults, and their families challenged by intellectual/developmental disabilities and autism to develop life skills, improve communication skills and enhance their quality of life.

Founded in 1965, Little Friends has grown to a multi-faceted human services agency offering a broad spectrum of programs that serve children as young as 18 months old through end of life. Programs range from diagnostic evaluations and therapies for children challenged by the Autism Spectrum, operating three schools, providing support to adults through day service programs, residential support for both children and adults, and respite services for families.

Little Friends, Inc. has facilities located in DuPage and Will counties and the organization supports individuals from eight counties and 52 school districts located in the Chicagoland area.

The organization is celebrating 55 years in Naperville and while COVID-19 forced them to temporarily close their buildings, the staff is working hard to ensure they are prepared to welcome back their clients in a safe way, consistent with the Illinois State Board of Education guidelines.

