League of Women Voters of Naperville

League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, open to men and women, that does not support or oppose candidates for public office. We are your local Civics geeks! We register voters, conduct candidate forums and debates, publish an online voter guide, hold mock elections in the high schools, and so much more!

As part of their work, the League of Women Voters created VOTE411; a nonpartisan website that gives you all of the election information you need.

This year during the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage the league worked to honor those who fought for our right to vote by continuing their struggle to ensure full access to the ballot box.

Where do I return my Vote By Mail ballot?

Send it out with your regular mail by Nov. 3

Will County : return it to an official Will County drop box. Will County Clerk’s Office 95th Street Library, Naperville Fountaindale Public Library Frankfort Public Library Governor State University Plainfield Public Library White Oak Library, Lockport Wilmington Public Library

: return it to an official Will County drop box.

DuPage County: return it at any in-person polling place on Election Day or during early voting.

For more information about the League of Women Voters Naperville, visit their website.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest