League of Women Voters of Naperville

Posted on September 30, 2020

League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, open to men and women, that does not support or oppose candidates for public office. We are your local Civics geeks! We register voters, conduct candidate forums and debates, publish an online voter guide, hold mock elections in the high schools, and so much more!

As part of their work, the League of Women Voters created VOTE411;  a nonpartisan website that gives you all of the election information you need.

This year during the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage the league worked to honor those who fought for our right to vote by continuing their struggle to ensure full access to the ballot box.

Where do I return my Vote By Mail ballot?

  • Send it out with your regular mail by Nov. 3
  • Will County: return it to an official Will County drop box.
    • Will County Clerk’s Office
    • 95th Street Library, Naperville
    • Fountaindale Public Library
    • Frankfort Public Library
    • Governor State University
    • Plainfield Public Library
    • White Oak Library, Lockport
    • Wilmington Public Library
  • DuPage County: return it at any in-person polling place on Election Day or during early voting.

For more information about the League of Women Voters Naperville, visit their website.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest

Becky Simon, President

Back to Spotlight
Ready for some Fun & Games?

Ready for some Fun & Games?

Join Danielle & NCTV17 online on October 22nd!

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409