League of Women Voters Defends Democracy

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. They envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

How the League Educates Voters

Their mission is “Empowering voters. Defending democracy.” They do that every election cycle when they run Candidate Forums, on their own or work as a team with other local Leagues. Candidate Forums are free to the public and are run by trained, nonpartisan moderators who ask each candidate the same question in turn.

Recently they have helped educate DuPage County voters with their Election Equipment Roadshow – demonstrating the new state-of-the-art election equipment that will be used for the first time for the June 28, 2022 primary.

As part of their work, they employ and promote VOTE411, a nonpartisan voter guide that informs voters about what is on their ballot, lists candidates and their answers to questions, and has links that let voters check their voter registration, find their polling place, and more.

For more information about The League of Women Voters of Naperville visit their website with information about how to contact your representatives, links to community resources, as well as dates and times for their monthly Ideas Forum events, book group, and more.

