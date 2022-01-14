Kidz Kabaret is Fair Lady Productions’ flagship program that introduces children and teens to theater. The organization’s vision is “Every Child Center Stage” and every performance features all-youth casts, of all ages and abilities. Thanks to the group’s loving and nurturing environment students grow, learn skills and develop qualities that will help them thrive in school, in their future careers and throughout their lives.

What is Non-Audition Children’s Theater?

Kidz Kabaret was designed differently from other traditional audition-based children’s theater programs. They believe that every child deserves an opportunity and their moment in the spotlight, and so they never require auditions to participate in the performances. They are children’s theater by kids, for kids — offering unparalleled performance opportunities for kids of all ages and abilities.

The Origin Story

Kidz Kabaret was created in 2003 by Kandiss Hernandez with 18 passionate youths staging a summer stock performance in her backyard. That first show was an overwhelming success, and suddenly, their theater group was formed. Check out this Naper Notables episode to see a bit of that first performance and get to know Kandiss Hernandez a little better.

Kidz Kabaret is officially part of the Fair Lady Productions organization, their parent company that is dedicated to bringing the theater to the Naperville community. The Fair Lady family includes Kidz Kabaret, Center Stage Players, and Center Stage Theater. Visit their website to find out more about their programs and upcoming performances.

Spotlight Guest

Gina Palasz, Events Coordinator

