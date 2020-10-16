Inside Out Club DuPage empowers children to thrive in their lives, schools and communities through its Inside Out Club (IOC) programs that uniquely combine social and emotional learning (SEL) with service learning for children ages 3-12. IOCD helps kids build and practice skills in acceptance, curiosity, collaboration, kindness, empathy, gratitude, perseverance and self-awareness through education on social causes and local nonprofits. Our goal is to help children and families #LiveInsideOut, which means to live each day with character and a sense of responsibility to care for others. Last school-year, IOCD positively impacted 3,396 kids’ lives and 1,798 families.

Currently, there are three ways for families to take part in the Inside Out Club –

Inside Out Club on Weekends – Join other families with children ages 3-12 in volunteering and building character together by attending one of our weekend events. Check out our upcoming weekend events at www.insideoutclub.org/events including

Prairie Planting and River Clean-Up, Saturday, October 17th

Virtual – Flowers, Postcards and More for Seniors, Saturday, October 24th

Virtual – Stockings and cards for our Troops, Saturday, November 7th

Inside Out Club Live – A fun, interactive, and meaningful program consisting of a weekly 30-minute live online episodes and a 20-minute project party for elementary-aged kids. Each “episode” is an entertaining lesson divided into live and prerecorded video segments that focus on a key character trait, social cause, and local nonprofit. The Fall season launched on September 27th and will run for 8 weeks. Sign-up for our newsletter to hear about Season 2 coming this winter!

Inside Out Club @Home – Parents and educators can use Inside Out Club @Home, which is a free, online filterable database of over 300 books, videos and projects to help kids build character and volunteer from home.

Learn more about all of the ways Inside Out Club DuPage is hear to support kids and families during this time!

