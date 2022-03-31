In partnership with Indian Prairie School District 204, the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation (IPEF) enriches education for students by supporting their academic, artistic, emotional, and physical needs. The foundation shares a vision where students achieve success through out-of-the-box thinking, unique opportunities, and exposure to inspiring possibilities; where staff are able to develop their full teaching potential; and where the community works together in support of our school district.

The foundation seeks to select and fund projects that provide fresh concepts for creative teaching, support a challenging and rigorous academic curriculum, enhance student and staff development, and foster school-community partnerships. They are proud to fund STEM-related programs such as robotics, offered to over 600 elementary through high school students each year. Student health and wellness is also an area of focus for the foundation through which funding is provided to the Back on Track, a social and emotional support program and Young Hearts for Life which provides free heart screenings to our high school students. Funding is also provided for our district’s award-winning Fine Arts programs including our annual Fine Arts Fair, Holiday Concerts, Artist in Residence and Meet the Artist series. The foundation is also proud to support disadvantaged families through the Kid Essentials program where basic essentials are provided to those in need.

Supporting District 204 teachers and staff is also a large part of the support the foundation provides. Through their Teacher Innovation Grants program, creative ideas for engaging students are selected from many grant applications. Those grants that are funded are then implemented within the classroom for students. How better to recognize the hard work of District 204 staff than with a visit from the A+ Award Surprise Squad?! Each month, winners are recognized for going above and beyond for their students.

