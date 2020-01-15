Illinois Hands & Voices is a parent-driven, non-profit organization that supports families with children who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing without a bias around communication modes or methodologies.

What’s the Vision of Illinois Hands & Voices?

We envision a world where children who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing have every opportunity to achieve their full potential. Our Motto: “What works for your child is what makes the choice right.” TM

Who Are We?

We are families with children who are deaf and hard of hearing; we use many different types of communication modes and languages; we are deaf and hard-of-hearing adults; we are professionals; we are from every corner of the state of Illinois.

Families can learn about the variety of resources and options available to them and how to access them. Through this network of resources, families can make informed decisions about their future in regards to educational options, the changing landscape of assistive technologies, and many other issues facing families with children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing.

We are families within the same geographic region within the state can share experiences and information as they support each other. They will be given the opportunity to gain knowledge and direction from families who have faced the same challenges and choices.

