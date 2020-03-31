Illinois BIS

Posted on March 31, 2020

Illinois Business Innovation Services (BIS), or Illinois BIS for short, is a non-profit organization with professionals who have helped thousands of organizations for over 30 years develop the potential within each organization to achieve a culture where innovation and constant improvement thrive.

What does Illinois BIS specialize in?

Their hallmark has been the ability to help organizations grow profitably by collaborating with the talent within the organization. They believe that people embrace what they help to create.

Illinois BIS provides expertise in: Lean Six Sigma Implementation, Strategic Global Leadership, Lean Leadership, Innovation Strategy, Quality System Implementation including the ISO suite, basic and technical skills, customized apprenticeship programs, customer and employee culture surveys and professional development training.

They also offer public courses and workshops at their Naperville Center to foster individual growth and knowledge.

Employer Training Grants

In partnership with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Business Innovation Services (BIS) help companies with workforce training. With funding from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicagoland Chamber is providing grants to Illinois-based companies to improve or upgrade the skills of their current employees.

For more information, current Chicagoland Chamber Members can contact Sharon Andersohn at sharon.andersohn@illinoisbis.org. Non-Chamber Members can contact Brandi Hovizi at BHovizi@chicagolandchamber.org.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations.

Spotlight Guests

Todd Stukenberg, President/CEO
Marc Blackman, CEO, Gold Eagle Co.

Back to Spotlight
MARCH PLAY OF THE MONTH

MARCH PLAY OF THE MONTH

Watch the plays and vote for your favorite today!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409