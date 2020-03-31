Illinois Business Innovation Services (BIS), or Illinois BIS for short, is a non-profit organization with professionals who have helped thousands of organizations for over 30 years develop the potential within each organization to achieve a culture where innovation and constant improvement thrive.

What does Illinois BIS specialize in?

Their hallmark has been the ability to help organizations grow profitably by collaborating with the talent within the organization. They believe that people embrace what they help to create.

Illinois BIS provides expertise in: Lean Six Sigma Implementation, Strategic Global Leadership, Lean Leadership, Innovation Strategy, Quality System Implementation including the ISO suite, basic and technical skills, customized apprenticeship programs, customer and employee culture surveys and professional development training.

They also offer public courses and workshops at their Naperville Center to foster individual growth and knowledge.

Employer Training Grants

In partnership with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Business Innovation Services (BIS) help companies with workforce training. With funding from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicagoland Chamber is providing grants to Illinois-based companies to improve or upgrade the skills of their current employees.

For more information, current Chicagoland Chamber Members can contact Sharon Andersohn at sharon.andersohn@illinoisbis.org. Non-Chamber Members can contact Brandi Hovizi at BHovizi@chicagolandchamber.org.

