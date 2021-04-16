Hesed House is a national model for ending homelessness – one person, one family at a time. We are the second-largest homeless shelter in the State of Illinois, and the largest shelter outside of the city of Chicago. The culmination of nearly three decades of strategic evolution. We have an Overnight Emergency Shelter Program, Family Shelter Program, On-site and Off-site Supportive Housing, and much more!

Our campus of centralized, highly skilled professionals collaborates to provide the tools necessary to help individuals and families break free of the shackles binding them to homelessness. With the help of professional staff, alliances with outside agencies over a thousand people are served through Hesed House’s shelter and three housing programs annually. At our Comprehensive Homeless Resource Center, people receive support related to housing, support systems, life skills, legal issues, physical/emotional abuse, mental/physical health, and much more.

Men, women, and families of all ages seek our help for many different reasons. Hesed House sees approximately 16 newly homeless individuals each week – that’s one new homeless individual every 8 1/2 hours. Hesed House strives to get 16 or 17 individuals out of homelessness each week.

Typically, more than 7,500+ volunteers serve at Hesed House each year. Representing over 90 area churches, businesses, and service organizations, these groups are a special part of our organization’s fabric. They help provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and they share hope for those experiencing homelessness every year. Due to COVID-19, we have temporarily suspended our on-site volunteering. We are grateful to the many groups and individuals who continue to support us through food and financial donations. We miss our volunteers and look forward to when we can reopen this program.

To learn more about the critical work we do, and to read updates, please visit hesedhouse.org!

Spotlight Guest